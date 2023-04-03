Peach cobbler

Peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 

Peaches are a nutritious summertime favorite. Peaches are antioxidant-rich, include a wide range of vitamins and minerals, and are rich in fiber. And there is no denying how sweet and tasty peaches can be, whether theyÕre plucked right from a tree or enjoyed in any number of recipes.

Cobbler is a type of dessert that gained popularity in the United States during the 19th century. It is made by putting fruit in a deep baking dish and then topping it with a drop biscuit batter and sometimes a crumb topping. Any number of fruits work well in cobblers, including apples, pears and various berries. However, peach cobbler is the quintessential summertime treat.

