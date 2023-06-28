Almond chicken with peaches and Roquefort

Roasts and hams certainly may get a lot of fanfare for holiday dining, but chicken is a versatile food that is mild enough to be molded into whatever flavor profile cooks desire. Chicken also can be dressed up so it easily competes with other protein sources for top billing on tables.

Easily cooked on the stovetop in a flash, this recipe for “Almond Chicken With Peaches and Roquefort” from “125 Best Chicken Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Rose Murray can be customized and multiplied depending on the size of the crowd. While peaches may not be in season where you live, simply substitute two small pears, which work well for fall and winter meals. Serve with crisp green beans and lemon couscous, which is easily made by adding ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice to warm couscous.

