Dear Readers, This week marked the end of an era for the St. Joseph News-Press and its readers. Since we announced changes on Dec. 8, we have been privileged to speak with more than 4,000 readers and are thankful for all the feedback we’ve received. This week, we’ve heard the gamut – from disappointment, anger, confusion and concern to understanding, support and a willingness to try new things. We even heard from an 88-year-young woman who was proud of her accomplishment in mastering the eEdition. To that 88-year-young woman, we want you to know that we’re proud of you, too, and are so very thankful that you were willing to try this “new thing.”
Based on calls from this past week, there are several topics we’d like to highlight that we hope will further clarify changes happening to the News-Press:
First, many callers have expressed confusion regarding what requires a subscription; the most confusing seems to be whether the eEdition is included in our Access For All offerings. Taking another stab at clarity:
Access for All includes the newspressnow.com website plus our news and weather apps; all available with no subscription required. Access For All does not include the eEdition.
Subscription services include the eEdition (published Monday through Friday) and the Weekender (published in print and delivered via the US Postal Service on Friday. Both the eEdition and the Weekender present news and information in the traditional newspaper format and are offered in the following subscription options:
1) Weekender + eEdition: $10/month
2) eEdition only: $5/month.
Secondly, many callers were disappointed in the absence of comics in the eEdition. Indeed, comics are no longer published Monday through Thursday. We want you to know that while the daily strips are no longer part of the eEdition, readers will find the full-color comics inside the Weekender edition. Please give this new package a look.
Lastly (and most exciting for us) is the overwhelming number of callers who have requested assistance in signing up for, or logging in to, the eEdition. And while we’re ecstatic at the number of readers we have assisted these past few weeks, it’s clear to us that we must do a better job creating tools to improve the eEdition onboarding experience. Please know we are committed to completing this task.
A few reminders about
the News-Press changes:
Wednesday, the new MidWeek edition, including grocery ads, was delivered to 41,000 homes in St. Joseph and select neighboring communities via the US Postal Service. This new publication replaced the previous Save NOW shopper. If you haven’t received MidWeek, please visit www.newspressnow.com/MidWeekMap to see if your home should have been included. If your home was missed in error, please notify our customer care department at 816-271-8666.
Today’s edition, the Weekender, will be the final newspaper of this week, with eEditions resuming on Monday and a new edition of MidWeek arriving in your mailbox on Wednesday. Please remember that MidWeek arrives along with the rest of your mail!
Staying connected to the latest news has never been easier – catch any of our many newscasts on our TV stations (NBC 21 KNPG, CBS 30 KCJO, FOX 26 KNPN and the News-Press NOW channel), online at our website, newspressnow.com and our mobile apps that can be downloaded at www.newspressnow.com/Mobile. Remember – access to the on-air, online, and in-app news content is now available without a subscription!
In closing, we appreciate your continued feedback and look forward to continuing the conversation with you, our readers. Thank you for supporting local journalism.
With sincerest gratitude and appreciation,
Stacey Hill, Executive Vice-President, NPG Newspapers
More questions? We’re happy to help. Don’t hesitate to contact the News-Press NOW customer care team at (816) 271-8500 or via email at customercare@newspressnow.com. You can also find detailed answers to frequently asked questions about the changes online at www.newspressnow.com/FAQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.