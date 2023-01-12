Dear Readers, This week marked the end of an era for the St. Joseph News-Press and its readers. Since we announced changes on Dec. 8, we have been privileged to speak with more than 4,000 readers and are thankful for all the feedback we’ve received. This week, we’ve heard the gamut – from disappointment, anger, confusion and concern to understanding, support and a willingness to try new things. We even heard from an 88-year-young woman who was proud of her accomplishment in mastering the eEdition. To that 88-year-young woman, we want you to know that we’re proud of you, too, and are so very thankful that you were willing to try this “new thing.”

Based on calls from this past week, there are several topics we’d like to highlight that we hope will further clarify changes happening to the News-Press:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.