Congress Impeachment

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess July 27 at the Capitol in Washington.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX | Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested Sunday that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was becoming more likely, calling it “a natural step forward” as Congress soon ends its summer break and House Republicans seek to expand their investigative powers.

McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action. Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter, but the Democratic president has not been shown to have done anything wrong.

