Air Portrait Session

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon pose for a portrait to promote the film 'Air' on March 27 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — While Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were writing "The Last Duel," their first screenplay together since their 1997 breakthrough, "Good Will Hunting," they noticed that something in their winding and usually separate careers had been missing.

"I remember my wife said to me one day: 'I haven't heard you laugh like that in 15 years,'" says Damon. "We came out of that experience going: Why aren't we doing this more often? And getting into your 50s you just go: If we don't make it a priority, it's just not going to happen."

