pieces of carrot cake with walnuts with icing cream on a light background. tinting. selective focus

The Easter Bunny and the vividly colored eggs and treats he leaves behind are one of the time-honored traditions of this spring holiday. However, many other customs also are enjoyed during Easter celebrations, including a holiday table resplendent with delicious foods.

After the main meal is cleared, family and guests can relish in any number of sweet offerings. From pastries to coconut-covered cakes cut in the shapes of bunnies, there's often no shortage of tasty options. Carrot cake is a traditional dessert to serve after Easter dinner. Since it has shredded carrots mixed into the batter, it may be challenging to keep the Easter Bunny away, especially after whipping up this recipe for "Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting" courtesy of the Food Network Kitchen.

