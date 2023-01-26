Sweet potato fries

Sweet potatoes are a beloved side dish come the holiday season, as they make for the perfect complement to turkey and roasts.

Despite the popularity of sweet potatoes, some misconceptions about them have prevailed. The terms "sweet potato" and "yam" often are used interchangeably, but they actually are two different plants. Sweet potatoes, according to the cooking resource Epicurious, are in the morning glory family. Yams are related to palms and grasses. Yams are native to Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Central America. Sweet potatoes are grown primarily in the United States, although they were likely brought from Central or South America. One similarity of sweet potatoes and yams are that they are not potatoes at all.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.