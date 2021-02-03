According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard, 4,000 people in Buchanan County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, which equates to 4.6% of the county's population.

Statewide, Missouri has been in an upward trend regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, with 7% of Missourians receiving a first dose.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state has increased its efforts with the use of mass vaccination clinics as well as sending vaccines to highly-frequented hospitals. He said they look at county numbers when deciding who needs vaccines distributed.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sent a tweet out Wednesday morning explaining that mass vaccination sites are selected for rural areas that do not have easy access to hospitals with vaccines. He also said 53% of vaccines distributed to the state are sent to 12 metro hospitals, including Mosaic Life Care.

Mosaic Life Care now has a waiting list for vaccination appointments through its website. Currently only people in tier 1 and 2 of Phase 1B can sign up for vaccinations until the state decides. This includes people who are 65 and older as well as people with pre-existing conditions.

Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said the fact that demand is high is very encouraging for the city.

"I am thrilled to see that our community is open and embracing the vaccine. I just want to ask for patience — we can't give out what we don't have," Werner said.

The St. Joseph Health Department has been sharing the locations of nearby vaccination sites so people can sign up. Werner said they encourage people to keep there eyes open online for any possible ways to sign up.

"We try to push out as much as we can, as soon as we are aware of it, and any options that you have to get that vaccine, take it and be patient... and eventually we will have enough vaccine to get it to everyone," Werner said.

In other counties near Buchanan County, distribution is similar. In Andrew County, 5.1% have received the first dose of the vaccine, in DeKalb, 3.8%, in Clinton County, 5.7% and in Nodaway County, 7.5%. Cape Girardeau County currently has the highest percentage of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine with 12.8%.