Three people were sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning following an accident at the intersection of Lake and Illinois avenues.

According to St. Joseph police officers on the scene, the driver of a red Malibu failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended an elderly couple in a truck at about 9:30 a.m.

