Ritzenhein Retires Athletics

Dathan Ritzenhein reacts after finishing third in the men's 10,000m finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. 

 Associated Press

Distance runner Dathan Ritzenhein announced his retirement Thursday, closing a career during which he made three Olympic appearances and also was one of the first to question the methods being used by his coach, Alberto Salazar, who is serving a four-year doping suspension.

In a farewell post on his social media accounts, the 37-year-old Ritzenhein wrote: “I won’t be on the start line, but I’ll never be far away. I won’t be in a rocking chair or out on the golf course. You’ll probably find me behind a stopwatch or cheering on the side of the road.”

Ritzenhein leaves the sport as the fourth-fastest American marathoner in history; he clocked a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds in Chicago in 2012. He qualified for the 2004 and ‘12 Olympics in the 10,000 meters, and also earned a spot in the 2008 Olympics marathon.