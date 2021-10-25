3 shot to death in home

A mother and her two young daughters were the victims of a triple slaying Tuesday afternoon at their home at 2608 Walnut street.
Police identified the dead as Mrs. Patricia Garlock, 30, and her daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12, and Shelley Pittam, 13.
Their bodies were found in separate rooms in the modest four-room home by the husband and stepfather of the murdered victims, Dwayne Garlock, 34.
Police said it appeared that all three had been shot in the head.
A 29-year-old man, wanted by police for several weeks for questioning in a rape case, late Tuesday night was being sought as a possible suspect in the slayings. Police said they learned that the wanted man had been staying at the Garlock home.
Police Captain Ernest Deal said all of the slaying victims were fully clothed and there were no signs of any kind of struggle.
Mrs. Garlock, a nurse’s aide at Methodist Hospital, still had on her uniform and coat. Her body was found on the floor in the living room of the house.
The older girl’s body was on the floor in a front bedroom and the body of the younger girl was on the floor in a back bedroom, police said.
It was not immediately determined what type of gun was used in the slaying.
Police said there were a number of rifles belonging to Mr. Garlock in the house.
Mr. Garlock told Detective Bert Thomas that a .38-caliber revolver was missing from a holster in one of the bedrooms.
Mr. Garlock, who works in an automobile service station, told police that the man who had been staying with them picked him up when he got off work, about 6 p.m.
Instead of driving Mr. Garlock home, the man said he wanted to go look for his brother. Mr. Garlock said they drove around neat the levee in Andrew County be the man commented that the roads were too muddy and drove to a service station on K highway to get gasoline.
Mr. Garlock said when they started to leave the service station, the car wouldn’t start. He noticed at that time that the man had a rifle under the seat of the car, Mr. Garlock related.
He said they gave a young man at the service station a dollar to drive them home.
Mr. Garlock said when they got to his home, the suspect said he was going to drive downtown.
Mr. Garlock said he got out the car and went into his home and found the blood-splattered bodies of his wife and stepdaughters.
Police Dispatcher Judy Harris said a call was received at the police communications center at 7:56 p.m. from an operator saying that a man had called for an ambulance at 2608 Walnut street.
An ambulance was dispatched. Two other calls for an ambulance were received a short time later, one from a man who identified himself as a resident in the area who said his neighbor had found his family shot in their home and the other from Mr. Garlock, who said his wife and daughters had been shot.
Miss Harris said after ambulance drivers arrived on the scene they called for detectives.
Patrolmen Robert Kinney and Jeff Lawhon were the first officers to arrive at the Garlock house.
They said Mr. Garlock was in a state of shock and nearly collapsed. He was taken to Methodist Medical Center for treatment.
An investigation was conducted at the scene by Chief of Police Glenn Thomas, Detective Inspector Leo Schott, Detective Lts. Leonard Evans and Earl Klein and Detective Jim Wright.
Also assisting at the scene were Traffic Sgt. Ronald Ellis, Patrolman Robert Smith and Traffic Officers Walter Daffron and Bill Inman and Patrolmen Archie Auxier and Robert Allen.
Dr. J.H. Ryan, Buchanan County coroner, was brought to the house by Traffic Captain William Forbes.
Dr. Ryan had the bodies taken to the Heaton-Bowman mortuary for a closer examination.
Inspector Schott said Doctor Ryan indicated he would arrange today to have the autopsies performed on the bodies.
