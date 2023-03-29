Biden Oil and Gas Leases

The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the Gulf of Mexico is pictured in 2013.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Oil companies offered a combined $264 million for drilling rights in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, in a sale mandated by last year's climate bill compromise.

The auction was the first in the Gulf in more than a year and drew strong interest from industry giants including Chevron, BP and ExxonMobil. But it could further test the loyalty of environmentalists and young voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020 and were frustrated by this month's approval of the huge Willow drilling project in northern Alaska.

