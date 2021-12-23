Before the Sisters of Solace was founded, Stacy Kerns took Laura Collins, a homeless heroin addict, into her home for about four months.
“She did more for us than we did for her,” Kerns said. “We got the education we never wanted to get about the realities for homeless women in our community and how it can be very easy to assume that some of the homeless folks that we see are simply a product of their own poor choices, but the reality is, not all choices are created equal.”
Kerns couldn’t “unknow” what she learned from Collins, so she decided to make a difference in the lives of homeless women and founded the Sisters of Solace in March 2020.
“It’s a little unfortunate that I’ve been identified as the upstanding member of the community,” Kerns said. “It is really our survivor-led team of former homeless drug addict women, who now inspire hope that healing is possible.”
Initially, Kerns thought Sisters of Solace would be a homeless shelter for women, but after her experience with Collins and being overwhelmed with those who needed “comprehensive healing,” the organization evolved to a one-year residential program.
Sisters of Solace, located in the St. Patrick’s convent, houses up to eight women.
One of its goals for the next year is to be financially sustainable through its justice enterprise, a manufacturing facility at the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator where women make candles and natural body products.
“That is a business venture that serves to offer employment to otherwise unemployable women,” Kerns said. “But we would like to grow to the point that that’s contributing to the financial sustainability of what we do.”
Today, Collins lives in her own apartment, drives her own car, has been reunited with her children, has a GED and is in college with a 3.9 GPA. She is also one of the members of the Sisters of Solace survivor-led team — a reminder of the impact Kern’s organization has on the community.
— Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW
