Sherry Lehman, an oncology nurse, is looked at as a leader in Mosaic’s Cancer Center, and while she knows she is working with patients who can be in a less-than-ideal situation, she goes to work every day with a positive attitude, trying to make each day special.
“It does get tough,” Lehman said. “You get attached to these people. That’s what I like about oncology is the relationships you get with these people because you just don’t see them twice and never again.”
Lehman recently received the Servant Heart award, the highest honor a Mosaic caregiver can achieve. She said cancer is a catastrophic illness, but she keeps hope as she has seen many people rebound from bad situations and defy the odds.
“I don’t want doom and gloom at the Cancer Center,” she said. “We laugh, we dance, we enjoy ourselves. ... Obviously there are times when that might not be as appropriate, but we want people to know it’s OK to come here and enjoy it and laugh.”
Lehman said she is humble and honored to receive the recognition, but she believes especially during the pandemic that every nurse and person working in health care could be one of the 20 Who Count.
“I work alongside 20 every day that count and there’s not a nurse in the city or this country right now that just doesn’t count,” Lehman said.
— Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW
