In many walks of life, 20 years of professional work constitutes a career, something to be lauded, appreciated and memorialized. So what do three decades as an unpaid volunteer mean?
Sharon Tracy knows. She has felt called since 1991 to work on behalf of the students of the St. Joseph School District in whatever way educators have a use for her. There’s never been a doubt in her mind: It is its own reward to give of oneself, of one’s time, sometimes all the energy and physical capacity that can be spared in a day, for the benefit of young people.
“I think helping the kids that are less fortunate, helping them get what they need and giving them the extra love and attention they deserve, makes a real difference,” Tracy said. “That’s all that I’m about.”
On a typical day, Tracy can be in any place of education, and sometimes it blurs together as if she were in several places at once, and perhaps she is. She tutors kids through academic challenges. She works bus duty, helping kids get to and from school safely and on time. She picks up the inevitable messes. She talks students through emotional difficulties.
If you’d name anything the school district needs doing, she’s probably done it at some point or another every free day she’s had since 1991.
“It’s all about those moments when kids will come up to me in public, say ‘Hi,’ and they’ll know me, even when I wasn’t at their school,” Tracy said. “They know who I am and what I’ve done. That’s the proof that I’m making a difference. They’re the only thing that matters.”
— Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
