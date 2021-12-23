Whether it’s in school or on the football field, Regi Trotter said he always strives to make an impact on every kid he interacts with.
“Name: Regi Trotter. Occupation: difference-maker,” Trotter said. “That’s what I always want to be, and that’s something I’m really trying to be for these kids in this school district.”
The Central High School football coach and physical education teacher said he’s used his platform to be a role model and a mentor for any kid who needs him.
“Having somebody they can relate to will help anybody succeed,” Trotter said. “If they look at me as a possibility of success, that gives them the opportunity to see themselves being successful.”
On the field and in the hallways, Trotter has the opportunity to make an impact with kids from many different backgrounds daily. He said it’s crucial for anyone to have someone they can look up to.
“I want to make a difference in everybody’s life that I come in contact with, whether that’s just a simple hello or sitting down in a conversation or coaching them on the field,” Trotter said. “Whether it’s me being a Black man in a school district, me being a male figure, there’s not a lot of male teachers, or me just being somebody who’s been through a lot, representation matters.”
— Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.