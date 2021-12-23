Penny Adams may not be the tallest in stature, but the impact of her reach inside the community is certainly larger than life.
Adams called her time at AFL-CIO Community Services a rewarding experience that made her appreciate what she has in life.
Adams began answering the Help Me Hotline back in 1987. That phone line connects individuals to local social service resources offered by different agencies. The requests for help vary greatly and the operators problem-solve quickly.
During the holiday season, AFL-CIO staff members turn their attention to the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program, which helps provide presents to underprivileged families.
“A lot of people assume people sign up for gifts, but in reality, they are hoping to be chosen because someone might think they’re special,” Adams said. “Knowing someone cares about them makes them feel better, it makes their Christmas more enjoyable and they can forget their worries for at least one day.”
Adams’ holiday cheer was ever-present in one of her many seasonally appropriate sweaters.
Adams retired from the agency in September, and her daughter, Nichi Seckinger, became the new executive director.
— Ryan Hennessy | News-Press NOW
