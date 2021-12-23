For the vast breadth of human history, books have been our only window into the past, and that has been no more true than at school libraries, where keepers of literature aspire tirelessly to expand the horizons of young minds.
This is how Melissa Corey of Robidoux Middle School defines her mission, and it is an essential one in challenging times. Having worked as a library specialist since 2009 and for her beloved Badgers since 2013, Corey has acquired an understanding of how one single tome can make the difference between a student finding their calling in life, or not.
Whoever said we should stop with just one?
“It was ultimately about, ‘How do I connect kids to books in a time when we’re all sort of disconnected from ourselves, a little bit?’ And I think that was really a sort of lifeline throughout the (COVID-19) quarantine,” Corey said.
“There were days where I would show up and, you know, you’re worried about your family, you’re worried about yourself, and most of all, worried about these students. So you focus on the mission. You focus on pulling books for these kids. The books point the way.”
The foundation of learning stems from the classroom, but the next step comes in reading. That principle has always been true, but the value of that lesson lives with Melissa Corey more than ever now.
“As difficult as the past few years have been, and as different as it’s all looked, I think the one constant has been books, the one constant has been this shared experience we can all make sense of, through reading.”
— Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
