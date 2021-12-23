Matthew McCurley and Michael Eivins know a few things about reuniting family members.
In March, McCurley, who works at Greg’s Appliances, and Eivins, an Altec employee, helped a homeless man living under a highway overpass on the South Belt Highway get back to his family in Oregon.
The gesture was meant to help the man, named Nate, get on a path to a better life and make a positive impact, Eivins said. But it also had a lasting impact on the lives of McCurley and Eivins.
McCurley brings a different attitude to his daily life, which he attributed to his interactions with Nate. The bond they built taught McCurley to be more compassionate and try to understand other people.
Even back then, Eivins said it was important to find a way to get Nate back to his family “somehow, some way,” which turned into them paying for Nate’s ticket on a three-day bus ride to Oregon.
Despite their apprehension about sending him on the trip, the decision paid off and it continues to make a difference in Nate’s life.
Eivins received an update in November that Nate now is living with his family and working a full-time job in manufacturing.
— Alex Simone | News-Press NOW
