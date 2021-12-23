“You never have to apologize for doing the right thing.” These are words that Marsha Rosenthal’s father-in-law said to her many years ago, and she and her family have dedicated their lives to serving the vulnerable in St. Joseph.
For years, Marsha and her husband owned a gourmet food and wine deli on the Belt Highway. As owners, they would provide meals for those in need and donate to local food pantries. After retirement in 2007, Marsha’s work in the community accelerated. She became a board member for organizations like InterServ, Friends of the Free Clinic, the Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants (as a founding board member) and the Open Door Food Kitchen, among others.
Her faith and family are driving forces behind her desire to assist the most vulnerable. She still maintains an active role in community missions and interfaith organizations, including the Jewish Sisterhood of St. Joseph. Rosenthal said she believes that nobody should go hungry in America, and her involvement through time, recruiting and fundraising are ways she expresses that core value in the St. Joseph community.
She currently serves as president of the Open Door Food Kitchen board and is particularly excited about her work as a founding member of the Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants.
“Unless we’re Native Americans, we’re all immigrants in this country,” she said.
She hopes to continue the legacy of service through her grown children and by consistently recruiting future generations toward the service of others. While she wants to continue to serve the many organizations she is involved with, she also wants to pass the torch to what she calls “new blood and new ideas” to keep these organizations vital as they serve the needy all year long.
— Charles Christian | News-Press NOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.