When most people hit retirement age, they are ready to do just that — retire. But in the case of Luisa McCartney, age is just a number.
McCartney, who is 93 years young, has been a fixture at Lindbergh Elementary for the last 17 years. As a nutrition services assistant, McCartney does just about everything in the school’s kitchen: cook, wash dishes, prepare salads and, of course, interact with the students.
“I just love the kids,” the St. Joseph native and mother of nine said. “It’s a joy to see their smiling faces.”
Serving others didn’t start with McCartney’s work at Lindbergh. Before joining the school district, she worked for several years in the restaurant industry before getting a job at a local nursing home. Despite working decades past typical retirement age, McCartney said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I feel good when I’m working,” she said.
Sure, she said she has thought about retiring, but McCartney doesn’t believe now is the right time.
“The more my legs are moving, the better I feel,” said McCartney.
She even joked that every time there is a break from school for a holiday or summer, she is even more motivated to go back.
“I get tired of staying home,” she quipped.
— Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.