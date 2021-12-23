By Greg Kozol
News-Press NOW
History is more than dashing characters and heroic acts. Some stories illustrate the ugly side of our past. The instinct is to look away, to move on, to forget.
Loes Hedge and Sara Parks won’t let that happen. They believe that all of our past needs to be discussed, not to celebrate it but to understand it and to heal. That includes what happened in St. Joseph on Nov. 28, 1933.
“Many people didn’t know about it, and some of them didn’t want to know about it,” Hedge said. “To know what happened and to actually tell the truth about it to me is kind of therapeutic.”
On that day, a mob tore down the doors of the Buchanan County Jail and proceeded to hang and then burn the body of Lloyd Warner, an 18-year-old Black man who was accused of assaulting a white woman. Warner never had his day in court, but nearly 90 years later his memory is being preserved by a group that seeks to shed light on one of the most shameful incidents in St. Joseph’s past.
Hedge and Parks are co-liaisons of the Lloyd Warner Project, a group that has worked to raise donations for a marker for the teenager’s grave and eventually a plaque near the site of the lynching. A memorial event was held in November.
“People think history is something they don’t have any involvement in,” said Parks, the programming, events and volunteer manager at the St. Joseph Museums. “But it really does. It sets up that framework for why we have what we have now.”
