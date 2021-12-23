Deputy Joshua Rudisill was awarded the Life Saving Award by Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett in 2021. But, this wasn’t his first one.
Rudisill has received awards for saving the lives of four people on separate occasions in the community since 2018. He said he was thankful to be in the right place at the right time, every time.
“They were different situations — overdose, suicide and other things. But I was glad I was there each time,” Rudisill said.
Following any life-threatening situation, Rudisill said people are grateful, but it can also be difficult to deal with. He thanked the people he works for and with on a daily basis for helping and getting him to where he is now.
“(The) sheriff focuses on training and keeping up skills, but it also helps to have the teamwork that we do, and it’s invaluable that we have such a great group,” Rudisill said.
Rudisill said he also is grateful for the people he serves in Buchanan County and looks forward to continuing his work here. Rudisill has been working with Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office since 2011.
— Morgan Riddell | News-Press NOW
