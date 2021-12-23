Some people like to look to the past, but not Jane Frick. Despite being a retired English professor from Missouri Western State University, the lifelong educator is committed to being an activist and is involved with many organizations that focus on social justice and equality.
Most recently, her activism has been focused on the Persisterhood of St. Joseph. Frick said she was instrumental in the founding and creation of the organization, which developed out of the national women’s movement. She said she is still the group’s primary leader.
“We want to work towards a just and equitable society,” she said. “And that involves staying connected with national and local and global events and working locally to create a community that values all.”
Frick said that Persisterhood has been an important part of her life for almost four years. She said she never would have predicted being part of a rally on the Belt Highway or having the courage to be a part of a march.
“And part of that has been the development of a strong community of folk locally that are working towards social justice issues,” she said. “We’ve kind of worked to generate awareness about how we can make our local community a better place for all of us to live in.”
Along with Persisterhood, Frick is also the vice-president of the Buchanan County Democratic Women, the Environmental Eco-Justice organization and the NAACP.
— Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW
