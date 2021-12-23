One day at St. Francis Xavier School, Principal Darin Pollard showed George Ballah, the janitor, a room filled with extra backpacks.
“Would you like to take any for your own children?” the principal asked. Ballah figured he had not one but two jobs, so he would be able to provide for his six children.
It was the children of his native Liberia, a western African nation that he fled during a civil war in the 1990s, that were foremost on his mind.
“I said, ‘I’m working at a job. I can buy my children notebooks,’” he said. “I want to send these things back home to Liberia to kids that really need them.”
It started with St. Francis students, at the end of the year, giving Ballah extra or unused supplies to send back to Liberia, where the cost of a simple notebook can be the hurdle that keeps a child from attending school. Ballah returned to Liberia to find a single school, the Promised Land Academy, where the donations could make a big impact. He returned to help raise money for structural improvements, so students wouldn’t have to move to one side of the room when it rained.
Ballah said he feels blessed by his life in America and wants to start a nonprofit to keep giving back to the children of his native country.
“It makes a big difference because the kids, some of them were not going to school at all,” Ballah said. “Life over there is tough.”
— Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.