In less than one year as the executive director of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Eric Fuson has seen a lot of changes.
In 2021, the museum made some drastic improvements to the property, including adding a more accessible driveway for tour buses and delivery trucks, improving the parking lot, installing an art piece on the front lawn and hosting more diverse art classes and exhibits.
Previously an art professor at Missouri Western State University, Fuson said it’s all about making art more accessible and visible to everyone in the community.
“I think it’s just been a goal of everybody that works at the museum to offer as much as we can to the widest age range that we possibly can and get people back out in the community and enjoying what we have,” he said.
Seeing a wider audience of people coming through the museum’s doors has been a joy for Fuson to witness. He said he’s happy to be a part of that movement.
“It’s nice to kind of reflect back and see what we’ve accomplished this year,” he said. “But I’m also still looking forward to seeing what we can keep building and what we can keep accomplishing in this wonderful community that we have.”
— Andrew Gaug
News-Press NOW
