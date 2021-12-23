Dr. Brett Barzee’s career as a dental practitioner could have led him in many different directions. However, his passion for helping others who are less fortunate brought him to the Social Welfare Board’s dental clinic.
“I can make more of a difference here than perhaps anywhere else,” Barzee said.
For 11 years, Barzee has provided fillings, done extractions, fixed prosthetics and dentures and conducted root canals for Buchanan County residents whose incomes fall below 200% of the federal poverty level. Performing more than 9,000 procedures a year, Barzee said he remembers it’s not a “me” effort, but rather a “we” effort.
“I think being busy and having lots of patients, when we start to get a little tired or worn out it just reminds us of how needed we are and how grateful people are that we are here to serve them,” Barzee said.
The Social Welfare Board’s dental clinic is providing the only consistent low-cost dental care in Buchanan County. Barzee said those who walk through the door are usually in pain and haven’t mustered the confidence to smile in a long time, which opens the door of opportunity to change that.
“To help someone regain the self-confidence that comes from restoring their smile is very rewarding and motivates us to keep going,” he said.
— Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW
