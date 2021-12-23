Brett Esely has dedicated his life to helping people discover the charm and draw of his hometown.
“I love St. Joe and I believe in our city. When I look at it from a tourism standpoint, and our sporting event landscape here in St. Joe — the sky’s the limit,” Esely said.
Esely, a Benton graduate, has helped elevate sports in St. Joseph since the late 1990s on the Missouri Western State University men’s basketball staff. He moved into administration before taking on the role of external affairs in 2007, overseeing the overlap in hosting high-profile sporting events. From Chiefs Training Camp to NCAA championships, Esely has been one of the focal pieces in their execution.
Starting in January, Esely will move into a role as the director of development of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as the director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. This past year, the inaugural class of the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame was inducted.
“Our commission that works directly on the Hall of Fame knew that we needed something like that for our area,” Esely said. “I think to essentially bring that to life in a little over a year’s time … we’ve got a lot of great folks that have that vision, they believe in it.”
Esely’s focus now turns toward hosting NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eights in 2023 and 2024 among several initiatives, from the city’s expanding trail system to a renovation project of Civic Arena and beyond.
“I’m passionate about our city, where I grew up, born and raised here. I believe in it,” Esely said “I know several folks share that belief and passion. And I think it’s a very unique time to be here in St. Joseph.”
— Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.