For five years, Bonnie Hossfeld has made it her mission to serve the St. Joseph community.
“It’s just something I enjoy doing,” Hossfeld said.
With a sweet and caring nature, Hossfeld can be found volunteering in many different roles on any given day.
Hossfeld’s love for the outdoors inspires her to spend her time cleaning up and maintaining a rose prayer garden at the New Home Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
Along with donating to charities, she also participates in a group at the Rushville Christian Church called Piecemakers, which ties and donates blankets.
Some of these blankets go to Camp Quality, the YMCA Battered Women’s Shelter and the Noyes Home for Children as well as various local nursing homes, Hossfeld said.
Through the Rushville Christian Church, Hossfeld helps prepare and serve food at the Valley Street Food Kitchen.
Motivated to be a true example of a caring neighbor and resident of St. Joseph, Hossfeld said she plans to continue volunteering in all these ways in the future.
— Micaela Dea | News-Press NOW
