financial advisors

The market has been fluctuating this past year, but financial advisors say it should become more stable in 2023.

 iStockphoto

The last few years have been confusing and confounding for investors, as a global pandemic, constant uncertainty and record inflation threw the stock market into turmoil.

Dana Winters, an LPL Financial Advisor at Waddell & Reed in Hiawatha, believes we are entering the new year with arrows pointing in the right direction for a more stable investing landscape.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered Member FINRA/SIPC. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.