PUXICO, Missouri— Two weak earthquakes rumbled in southeast Missouri over the weekend, television station KFVS reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded both earthquakes a few minutes apart just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Puxico in rural Wayne County, just north of the Missouri Bootheel.
The survey said the first was about 7 miles northwest of Puxico and registered a magnitude 2.2. The second about a mile away registered a magnitude 2.4.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
