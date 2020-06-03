STILLWATER, Okla. | Two more Oklahoma State football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus for voluntary workouts, bringing the total to three.

Senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth wrote on his Twitter account Wednesday that of the 150 staff, administrators and athletes tested, three athletes had asymptomatic positives.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday he tested positive after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The other two players were not identified.

“Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated,” Klintworth wrote. “We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues.”