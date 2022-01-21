SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeMeco Ryans’ meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays.
Ryans’ defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense.
“I think it was a definitely a pivotal moment in our season. Just defensively, for guys just making the turnaround and really changing.”
The turnaround wasn’t instant, as the loss started a 1-5 stretch for the Niners that also included a series of pass interference calls that led to a loss to Indianapolis and a string of missed tackles in a loss to a short-handed Arizona team.
But since then, the Niners have been one of the league’s stingiest defenses, ranking in the top five in yards per play allowed, points allowed, sacks and yards rushing allowed.
The defense for the 49ers is a big reason why the team gets another shot at the Packers in a divisional round playoff game on Saturday night in Green Bay.
Ryans has gotten better as a coordinator as well as he has filled the big shoes left by Robert Saleh, who helped put together a defense that got San Francisco to the Super Bowl two years ago.
He has put his own tweaks on the defense and kept it at its high level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.