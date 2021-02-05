For all Tom Brady’s success in the Super Bowl — he has an NFL-record six rings — his resume has a gaping hole: The star quarterback has yet to account for a first-quarter touchdown in the big game.

That’s right, the guy with more TD passes than anyone in NFL history has failed to get his team into the end zone in the opening 15 minutes in any of his nine Super Bowls.

It’s staggering, really. Or maybe just fluky. Brady and his former team, New England, managed a first-quarter field goal in 2018 against Philadelphia. Goose eggs in the rest of their Super Bowl appearances (2002, ‘04, ‘05, ‘08, ‘12, ‘15 , ‘17 and ‘19).

Maybe a new team will bring new early-game results when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Kansas City on Sunday.

“Yeah, you’d obviously love to get off to a fast start,” Brady said. “It’s hard to explain why or why not that hasn’t happened. I’m sure they’re all a lot of individual things. I don’t know. Ultimately, for us this week, it’s about taking every play, understanding what we’re trying to execute on a given play and then go make it happen.”

Of course, Brady has been dynamic for the other three quarters in most of those games. The Pats averaged nearly 23.5 points in the final three periods.

“The one thing about this game, you’re playing the other best team in the league,” he said. “There’s not a lot of margin for error. If you do anything that’s unsound, it’s not going to work. The execution has to be at your best. It should be that way. That’s the way this game should be played.

Michigan men

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne has the most yards passing in Michigan history, well ahead of another Wolverines quarterback in Tom Brady.

Henne knows what he’d rather have.

“I’ll take his professional career over them, over my college career,” Henne said.

Henne was a four-year starter with the Wolverines, while Brady alreadyhad two of his Super Bowl rings before Henne’s first start at Michigan. Henne called Brady a true role model for quarterbacks with what he does on and off the field, his leadership and ability to win championships.

“And we always want to strive to be one like Tom,” Henne said. “And I’m proud that he’s a Michigan Wolverine and really proud of what he’s done in his career.”

Henne, who turns 36 in July, isn’t likely to play as long as Brady either. Henne already has an idea of what he wants to do after he stops playing, even though he has one more year on the contract the Chiefs signed him to last offseason, and still feels he has “a little gas in the tank.”

“After football, I feel like I just want to get back and coach quarterbacks and help out a high school,” Henne said. “I feel like with all this information, all these years and experience, I can get back to the community and help out some younger quarterbacks.”