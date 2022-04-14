CLAYTON, Mo. — A 19-year-old suspect is now facing charges after a suburban St. Louis police officer was struck by a fleeing stolen vehicle.
St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Ryan Adams with several crimes, including second-degree assault-special victim. He is jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond.
On Tuesday, an officer spotted a black Honda Pilot that was believed to have been stolen. A probable cause statement said the Honda fled on Highway 109, striking several vehicles, including a police vehicle.
The probable cause statement said that as the driver of the stolen Honda tried to flee after striking the police vehicle, the Honda struck a Eureka police officer, causing a broken leg. The vehicle then crashed and the driver ran, but was arrested a short time later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.