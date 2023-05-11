Peru Van der Sloot

Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in 2012 in Lima, Peru.

 Associated Press

LIMA, Peru — The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway is poised to face charges linked to the young woman's vanishing for the first time after the government of Peru authorized his extradition to the United States.

Neither U.S. nor Peruvian authorities on Thursday would say when they might transfer custody of Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot. A day earlier the Peruvian Embassy in Washington announced the decision to extradite him to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, each of which carries lengthy sentences.

