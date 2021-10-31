WICHITA, Kan. — A 17-year-old Wichita boy was killed over the weekend in a shooting.
Wichita Police said the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday near Kellogg and Seneca streets. Officers found Diego Benitez dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe drugs were part of the motive for Saturday's shooting but they didn't provide many details about what happened.
No arrests had been reported as of Sunday afternoon.
