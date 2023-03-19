NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball

Missouri guard Kobe Brown shoots over Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan during the first half of a second-round game in the men’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Sacramento, California.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the final minute ticked off the clock, the Princeton fans started chanting “Sweet 16! Sweet 16!” and coach Mitch Henderson cleared the bench with the victory easily in hand.

This upset was no small-school fluke against a more heralded team. It was a thoroughly dominating performance that sent Princeton to a place it hadn’t been in more than a half-century.

