Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell's championship chances.
Bell said Wallace also apologized to the entire Toyota group in the Monday competition meeting. Wallace has been suspended one race by NASCAR for a dangerous act of retaliation that inadvertently collected Bell.
“We actually flew home together on Sunday night and he did apologize Sunday, and then he addressed our entire group on Monday and the competition meeting," Bell said Wednesday. “He just apologized for what went down and the fact that we got taken out is unfortunate circumstances.”
Wallace has been suspended for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for deliberately retaliating against reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Wallace hooked Larson in the rear corner of his car to spin him directly into traffic, where Larson drilled Bell and ended Bell's race.
Bell drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by JGR driver Denny Hamlin. The two teams have an alliance, and Toyota demands its teams work together.
Bell and Hamlin are the only two Toyota drivers still eligible to qualify for next month's winner-take-all championship finale, and Bell is now ranked last in the eight-driver field.
There are four slots in the championship finale and Joey Logano claimed the first spot for Team Penske and Ford with his win Sunday at Las Vegas. But the entire opening race of the third round of NASCAR's playoffs has been overshadowed by Wallace, who lost his cool when he and Larson were racing for position and neither would give an inch of room.
Larson ended up running Wallace into the wall, and Wallace immediately retaliated by chasing Larson down the track and hooking him back into traffic. By hitting the passing car of Bell, Larson's trajectory was stopped before he slammed directly into the wall.
Wallace then had a shoving match with Larson after the crash and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR’s behavioral policy and technically covers most of Wallace’s actions at Las Vegas.
But Steve O’Donnell, the executive in charge of competition and racing operations, said the penalties were for Wallace’s dangerous and deliberate retaliation against Larson, not the fracas a few moments later. O'Donnell said Wallace's hooking of Larson was “really a dangerous act that we thought was intentional and put other competitors at risk.”
Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers on safety issues of late, condemned Wallace's retaliation.
“Intentionally hooking people in the (right rear) should never be acceptable,” Harvick posted on social media. “Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.”
Wallace is the first driver suspended for on-track actions since Matt Kenseth was suspended two races in 2015 for returning his wrecked car to the track to deliberately crash Logano at Martinsville.
U.S. figure skaters still await medals from Beijing Games
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives.
Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony for the Winter Games.
Eight months after finishing behind the Russians, the U.S. team has yet to receive its medals or even know whether they will be silver or gold. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency only recently completed its painfully slow investigation into Kamila Valieva, the now-16-year-old wunderkind whose positive doping test that surfaced during the opening week of the Olympics led to its biggest scandal in years.
RUSADA did not reveal the results of its investigation, though it did say the next step would be to hold disciplinary hearings in September or early October. That timeframe has come and gone without any updates.
“That's probably the hardest part, having no knowledge of the situation,” Chen, who also won individual gold in Beijing, told The Associated Press. “We get updates and it's always, ‘We have no idea what’s going on.' That's super annoying."
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which was outraged there was no medal ceremony at all during the Beijing Games, continues to push the International Olympic Committee for some kind of resolution in the case.
That probably won't happen any time soon, though. If Valieva was found to have violated doping rules, she would likely appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And if she's cleared, it would be the World Anti-Doping Agency or International Skating Union that presumably would appeal to the highest court in international sport.
It was CAS that ruled during the Olympics that Valieva, whose positive test for an angina medication came from a sample taken the previous December, could continue to compete in the women's event in Beijing. The heavy favorite cracked under the intense scrutiny, falling several times during her free skate and finishing off the podium.
Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the USOPC, called the delay in the awarding of medals “an outrageous situation.”
“I’d like to tell you that I’m less mad or less frustrated,” Hirshland said recently. "Our No. 1 priority is to make sure that our Team USA athletes, who are sitting without their medals, know that we haven’t forgotten them.”
It's a complex case, made even more so because of Valieva's protected status due to her age. But if she was found to have doped and the decision is upheld through appeals, the entire Russian team could be stripped of gold; Valieva had the highest scores in both the short program and free skate, giving her team the maximum points in the event.
The U.S. team could then be elevated to gold, Japan to silver and the fourth-place Canadians to the bronze medal.
“It's always on our mind,” said Madison Chock, who along with partner Evan Bates performed their free dance in the team event. “It is what it is. It's not something within our control at the moment. We just take those little bits of news that we hear and absorb them and let them be.”
For now, Chock and Bates have to shelve their thoughts of Beijing. Just like the pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, Chock and Bates are focused on competing this weekend at Skate America near Boston. It's the first event of the Grand Prix season, and both partnerships are heavily favored to win their events.
Chen is taking the year off, though. So are Olympic teammates Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou, while longtime ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue headed into retirement after the Winter Games.
They might have a little more time to ponder the fate of their Olympic team medals.
“I'm glad I have a really awesome team going through this together,” Nathan Chen said. “We have each other's backs.”
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday's loss.
A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman's head as she celebrated the Volunteers' upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.
“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”
Then-No. 1 Alabama lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee 52-49 on a last-play field goal at Neyland Stadium.
Burton has started every game for No. 6 Alabama since transferring from Georgia, recording 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
The Vols moved to No. 3 after knocking off the Tide.
