Finally a home of our own!

This photo shows a young couple celebrating the move into their new house

With housing prices up and still rising, experts at Fannie Mae are predicting a 16.7% slow down on home sales for the rest of 2022. And almost no one expects housing prices to drop after the first of the year.

Real estate is about location, location, location. A 2000-square-foot house in the least expensive state would cost $150,000, whereas the same house in the most expensive state would cost almost $1.3M. That's a million reasons to consider relocating, if you can.

